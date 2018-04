Published on Monday, 30 April 2018

New safety guidelines to protect Myanmar workers

Written by David Styles

Details

NAYPYIDAW – New guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population in Myanmar in an effort to ensure the welfare of the nation’s garment workers.

Despite the ongoing political turmoil in the war-torn nation, the government has claimed investment in the garment sector will continue to grow in the coming years, leading to an increased number of job opportunities.