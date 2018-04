Published on Monday, 30 April 2018

Hugo Boss outlines UN SDG contribution targets

METZINGEN – Fashion brand, Hugo Boss has outlined its commitment to the successful implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the 2017 edition of its annual Sustainability Report.

The firm has identified five of the 17 goals set out by the United Nations which it feels can be directly promoted through its business plan, many of these endeavours have already commenced during the last financial year.