Published on Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Clean Clothes Campaign intensifies H&M living wage pressure

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) has today launched an online platform aimed at increasing the pressure on H&M to change course in order to action the living wage pledge it made back in 2013.

This follows last month’s exchange between the two organisations regarding the Swedish retailer’s living wage commitment, which was originally set to have been completed this year.