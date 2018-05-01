Published on Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Textile microfibre projects assess influence of recycling and coloration

Written by John Mowbray

(C) MDanny 25 | WikiCommons

ZUG – The European Outdoor Group has initiated a new project to compare the impacts of recycled and virgin polyester and nylon on synthetic textile microfibre pollution; as well as a separate project that aims to understand how textile coloration could also affect textile microfibre release.

The two new supplier-focused projects, which will be trialled with partner mills in Taiwan, will be managed by UK-based consultancy biov8tion on behalf of the Outdoor Industry Microfibre Consortium, which comes under the European Outdoor Group umbrella.

The results of both projects are expected to be released at the ISPO sportswear event in Munich in January 2019.