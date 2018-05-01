PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma May 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Textile microfibre projects assess influence of recycling and coloration

Written by John Mowbray
  • Print
Details

(C) MDanny 25 | WikiCommons

ZUG – The European Outdoor Group has initiated a new project to compare the impacts of recycled and virgin polyester and nylon on synthetic textile microfibre pollution; as well as a separate project that aims to understand how textile coloration could also affect textile microfibre release.

The two new supplier-focused projects, which will be trialled with partner mills in Taiwan, will be managed by UK-based consultancy biov8tion on behalf of the Outdoor Industry Microfibre Consortium, which comes under the European Outdoor Group umbrella.

The results of both projects are expected to be released at the ISPO sportswear event in Munich in January 2019.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc May 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek