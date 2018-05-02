Published on Wednesday, 02 May 2018

A Pitch for our Planet: Nature Coatings

Written by David Styles

Details

VANCOUVER – As Planet Textiles edges ever closer, we examine the credentials of another of the textile industry innovators which will make up the line-up of companies taking part in the 'Pitch for our Planet' session at the sustainability conference in Vancouver on May 22.

This time the Ecotextile News lens is cast over Nature Coatings and its high performance bio pigments and finishes which have been developed as a disruptive solution to the sustainability issues which have traditionally faced the textile finishing sector.