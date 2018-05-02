PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma May 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 02 May 2018

A Pitch for our Planet: Nature Coatings

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details
Nature Coatings

VANCOUVER – As Planet Textiles edges ever closer, we examine the credentials of another of the textile industry innovators which will make up the line-up of companies taking part in the 'Pitch for our Planet' session at the sustainability conference in Vancouver on May 22.

This time the Ecotextile News lens is cast over Nature Coatings and its high performance bio pigments and finishes which have been developed as a disruptive solution to the sustainability issues which have traditionally faced the textile finishing sector.

Have you also seen?
Closing the Loop
Due Dilligence

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc May 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek