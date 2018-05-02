Published on Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Avery Dennison seeks to avoid landfill with post-consumer patches

Written by David Styles

Details

GUANGZHOU – Avery Dennison has collaborated with Fashion Revolution in order to create patches designed to enable consumers to mend garments easily at home, contributing to less apparel finding its way into landfill.

The heat transfer patches, which are manufactured at Avery Dennison's Panyu textile labelling facility – home of the firm's proprietary RFID-enabled inventory and brand security technology – can be ironed onto garments and are said to be made using up to 90 per cent post-consumer recycled yarns.

This project, Avery Dennison RBIS claims, has contributed to a total of over 74 tonnes of recycled yarns which the company purchased in the first quarter of 2017 for its operations in North Asia.