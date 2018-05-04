Published on Friday, 04 May 2018

UK consumer group calls for plastic microfibre solution

Written by Chris Remington

Details

LONDON – The Women’s Institute (WI), the UK’s largest voluntary organisation with over 220,000 members, has launched its ‘End Plastic Soup’ campaign, which aims to raise awareness in Britain about how laundering clothes can influence textile microfibre pollution.

This new initiative is a sign that UK consumers are set to become much more well-informed about the impact of microplastic fibre pollution in relation to textiles. The WI also hopes to put pressure on regulators to find and adopt corrective solutions.