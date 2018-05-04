Published on Friday, 04 May 2018

UK government funds textile marine pollution study

Written by David Styles

PLYMOUTH – Scientists at the University of Plymouth have received support from the UK government to conduct new research aimed at analysing the impact of clothing, amongst other products, on the marine environment.

The study, which has been given an 11 month schedule, will look to build on similar research which has been taking place around the world in recent months in response to the growing public concern surrounding oceanic pollution.

It is thought that the findings of this research project will form the basis of future UK policy-making surrounding this issue.