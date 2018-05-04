Published on Friday, 04 May 2018

New Alliance seeks global Chinese textile engagement

BEIJING – A recently-established Chinese non-profit organisation has set out its ambitious goals which include the inception of a China Fashion Sustainability Alliance, a move it hopes can open the nation’s fashion and textile industries up to engagement on the world stage.

The initiative’s founder has spoken exclusively to Ecotextile News to discuss what lies ahead for the movement, including the announcement that it will host its first event in 2019 and perhaps most significantly, confirming support for the organisation from both central and local government.