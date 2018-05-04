Published on Friday, 04 May 2018

Innovators Report highlights circular fashion potential

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – Fashion Positive, H&M Foundation and Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute have collaborated to publish the first edition of the Emerging Material Innovators Report, highlighting what they deem to be the most promising innovations in circular fashion.

Fledgling firms in the fields of; Technical and Bio Fibres, Dyes/Pigments, Finishings, Fasteners, and Sewing Threads were assessed, with the 12 which performed most successfully against the judgement criteria being recognised in the report.