Published on Friday, 04 May 2018

NGO takes swipe at Levi’s in climate change row

Written by David Styles

SAN FRANCISCO — Environmental NGO Stand.earth has released a new report which attacks the global apparel sector for its role in air pollution and climate change, whilst pointing the finger at Levi Strauss specifically as being one of the industry’s worst performers.

The Canada-based NGO accuses the jeanswear giant of ‘dragging its feet’ when it comes to comprehensive action on climate change. “At a time when industry leaders around the globe are investing in breakthrough advances and transformational commitments to rein in the growing climate crisis,” it says.

It also attempts to link Levi Strauss – along with the global fashion sector – with fatalities that it attributes to the impacts of climate change.

Stand, formerly known as ForestEthics, which has previously had notable success preventing the logging of ancient forests in the Great Bear Rainforest of British Columbia, now appears to have turned its attention to the global textile and clothing sectors.