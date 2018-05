Published on Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Oxfam calls on Myer to end textile ‘poverty wages’

Written by David Styles

MELBOURNE – Oxfam Australia has launched a campaign seeking 10,000 signatories to support a petition aimed at ensuring Australian department store chain, Myer pays textile workers a fair wage.

The charity claims the retailer “lags well behind in creating a fairer fashion industry” and that some workers in the companies supply chain earn as little as 39 cents per hour.