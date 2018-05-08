Published on Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Vaude top of the class in FWF Brand Performance Check

Written by David Styles

Details

TETTNANG – The latest results of the Fair Wear Foundation’s (FWF) annual Brand Performance Check have been announced, with its findings positioning German outdoor specialist, Vaude as the highest ranked organisation according to its criteria.

To qualify as a member of the FWF, Vaude and other likeminded organisations must endeavour to action a stringent Code of Labour Practices throughout its supply chain, which includes; the payment of a living wage, appropriate working hours, workplace and worker safety, and the prevention of child labour.