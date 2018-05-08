PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma May 2018
Published on Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Levi’s unveils Collaboratory climate change class of 2018

Written by David Styles
SAN FRANCISCO – Levi Strauss & Co has announced the line-up for the second edition of its ‘Collaboratory’ sustainability programme, made up of twelve figures from the textile industry.

The global denim brand has confirmed that this year’s class of participants will focus on the issue of climate change and how to reduce the apparel industry’s climate impact.

The choice of topic for the programme is perhaps timely for the company, given that only last week environmental NGO, Stand.earth released a report which attacked Levi’s the global apparel sector for its role in air pollution and climate change.

