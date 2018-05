Published on Wednesday, 09 May 2018

C&A Foundation blazes trail for organic cotton co-operation

Written by David Styles

BHOPAL – C&A Foundation and the Government of Madhya Pradesh have co-hosted ‘Cotton Trailblazers’, an event held in Bhopal which highlighted, among other things, the role of organic cotton cultivation in improving the livelihood of farmers in the region.

The event was designed to enable a dialogue to be established between stakeholders at different stages of the organic cotton supply chain, in order to strengthen industry ties and increase the resilience of the sector.