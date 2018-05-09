Published on Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Planet Textiles 2018 due to sell out soon

Written by John Mowbray

Details

VANCOUVER – Delegate places are almost sold out at the 400 capacity Sheraton Vancouver Wall Center, as Planet Textiles 2018 looks set to be a seminal international event for sustainability and textiles in Canada.

The event organisers, MCL News & Media and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, urge visitors to now register as soon as possible for the limited number of seats that remain, although late press reservations are still being encouraged and journalists can contact us here.

Registered delegates are also requested to download the Planet Textiles event app from either the Apple or Google stores, which includes information on attendees, session timings and also allows delegates to contact each other directly on the day. Search in the app stores for 'SAC Events' to download.

All remaining delegates can register HERE to attend.

Hosted by Sara Blenkhorn from the Leverage Lab, the full speaker line-up at Planet Textiles 2018 can be seen here. Based in Vancouver, The Leverage Lab is headed up by Sara and seeks progressive organisations interested in collaborating with others to push boundaries and trail blaze innovative solutions to the issue of apparel waste.

Key speakers at the event includes leading scientists and industry experts on synthetic textile microfibre pollution, such as Dr Peter Ross from Oceanwise with the keynote talk being delivered by Kate Heiny, Director of Sustainability at C&A.

The overall event theme of ‘scaling innovation’ is boosted by a special session hosted by Fashion For Good which will run seven, seven minute pitches from innovators who are looking to take their textile technology to scale. These include new sustainable innovations in coloration, the use of industrial organic and agricultural waste products to produce plant-free cellulose and a new technology that allows polyester to biodegrade more like natural fibres in wastewater treatment plants and landfill.

A special panel discussion will be convened and moderated by Ecotextile News founder John Mowbray on scaling up innovation and harmonisation on chemical management with participants Frank Michel, CEO, ZDHC Foundation; Xander Wessels, CEO, Archroma; Linda Greer, Senior Scientist, NRDC and Jill Dumain, CEO, bluesign technologies.

Breakout sessions include: ‘The Power of Finance to Propel Sustainable Innovation Forwards’, hosted by Scott Miller of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, which aims to explore how financial instruments and other initiatives helping to scale up innovation across the textile sector. It will feature banking giant HSBC, Bolt Threads and the International Finance Corporation.

Deforestation is also on the agenda with Nicole Rycroft, CEO at CanopyStyle leading a session on the textiles related to forestry management, climate change and biodiversity and how the Great Bear Rainforest campaign in British Colombia moved from conflict to collaboration. Session participants include Lenzing, Inditex, MISTRA Future Fashion and STAND.earth.

A third breakout session on water and chemistry is being hosted by Scott Echols at the ZDHC which will look at scaling up innovation in the textile wet processing sector and fibre production related to water use and conservation, innovation and transparency. Real world technical solutions to help minimise water and chemical use in textile processing will be outlined by the likes of SPINNOVA, Eurojersey, Greentheme International and ToxServices.

A traditional welcome from Charlene Aleck from the Tsleil-Waututh Nati First Nation people will kick of proceedings in what is set to be a highly innovative and stimulating event with tangible and actionable outcomes.

Delegates will also be able to visit around 20 different exhibitors to the event who will be present in the main foyer of the venue.