Fashion for Good recruits new technologies

AMSTERDAM – Fashion for Good (FFG) has welcomed three new participants to its Scaling Programme, a network of innovators established to fast-track the latest technologies for adoption across the apparel supply chain.

Joining the likes of SoftWear Automation, ColorZen and TamiCare, new additions; Ambercycle, BEXT360 and Tyton Biosciences will boost the initiative’s portfolio of technologies with chemical recycling and traceability solutions.