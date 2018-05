Published on Thursday, 10 May 2018

A Pitch for our Planet: ColorZen

Written by David Styles

VANCOUVER – With Planet Textiles less than two weeks away, our attention turns to ColorZen, a New York-based firm which will be pitching its dyeing process which uses no salt or alkali courtesy of its proprietary fibre pre-treatment process.

ColorZen will, alongside several other textile industry innovators, be presenting as part of the ‘Pitch for our Planet’ platform at Planet Textiles 2018 in Vancouver on May 22.