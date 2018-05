Published on Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Lenzing to produce Ecovero in China

Written by Chris Remington

NANJING – The Lenzing Group will start production of its ‘Ecovero’ branded viscose fibres at its Chinese Lenzing Nanjing Fibers (LNF) facility – one of only two locations where the fibre will be made.

The production process is claimed to have significantly lower emissions and water impact than conventional viscose. In addition, the fibres will offer full supply chain transparency through use of a special technology which enables their identification in the final product.