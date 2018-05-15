PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

May 2018
Published on Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Bottom lines, not hemlines the focus of Copenhagen agenda

Written by David Styles
COPENHAGEN – The sixth edition of Global Fashion Agenda’s Copenhagen Fashion Summit has begun in the Danish capital. Getting underway in the event’s signature style, a range of speakers took to the stage to open the summit which will take place over two days for the first time.

As became clear in the opening remarks, one of this year’s predominant focuses will be highlighting how sustainability implementation can translate into healthy margins for any company willing to put transparency and ethical sourcing at the centre of its business model. David Styles reports from Denmark.

