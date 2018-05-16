Published on Wednesday, 16 May 2018

CPH Fashion Summit: A new dawn for Chinese fashion?

Written by David Styles

Details

COPENHAGEN – As a panel of Chinese textile industry representatives discuss the nation’s sustainability future at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, a new report from China Water Risk has also provided a greater insight into the country’s governmental and industrial policy progress.

Both the panel discussion and report have provided shoots of optimism for a national industry which has, for a long time, been regarded by many in the textile sector as a ‘closed shop’ regarding sustainability efforts and transparency.

The changing face as China; moving from being viewed as a solely-producing nation through to a major consumer base was discussed as part of the shift towards a new approach and perception of the Chinese marketplace on the world stage. David Styles reports from Copenhagen.