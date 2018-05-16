PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma May 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 16 May 2018

CPH Fashion Summit: A new dawn for Chinese fashion?

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

COPENHAGEN – As a panel of Chinese textile industry representatives discuss the nation’s sustainability future at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, a new report from China Water Risk has also provided a greater insight into the country’s governmental and industrial policy progress.

Both the panel discussion and report have provided shoots of optimism for a national industry which has, for a long time, been regarded by many in the textile sector as a ‘closed shop’ regarding sustainability efforts and transparency.

The changing face as China; moving from being viewed as a solely-producing nation through to a major consumer base was discussed as part of the shift towards a new approach and perception of the Chinese marketplace on the world stage. David Styles reports from Copenhagen.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc May 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES