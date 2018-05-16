Published on Wednesday, 16 May 2018

Filippa K adopts biological dyeing

Written by Chris Remington

Filippa K will employ Colorifix's dyeing process later this year.

STOCKHOLM – Swedish fashion brand, Filippa K, has partnered with biotechnology company, Colorifix and will integrate the UK firm’s biological dyeing process in the manufacture of its apparel later this year.

Colorifix’s technology, which converts agricultural by-products such as sugar molasses into colorants suitable for textile dyeing, has been found to significantly reduce water consumption and virtually eliminates toxic chemicals from production. The company’s solution is also compatible with Eurojersey’s nylon stretch fabrics.