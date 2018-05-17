PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma May 2018
Published on Thursday, 17 May 2018

Life’s a gas with methane-derived biopolyester

Written by David Styles
REDWOOD CITY – Set before the backdrop of ever-growing concern regarding microfibre pollution and its potential impact on the world’s oceans, Mango Materials is hoping to provide the textile industry with an alternative to traditional polyester through its fully-biodegradable PHA fibre.

The company is also actively pursuing a resolution to the ongoing debate surrounding the mandatory polyester labels which have been proposed in two US states – legislature which, despite the different characteristics of its fibre to conventional polyester, could see garments made using the firm’s biopolyester subject to the same warnings.

