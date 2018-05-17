Published on Thursday, 17 May 2018

NSF joins CDP to provide third-party verification

Written by David Styles

ANN ARBOR – NSF International has announced that it has become a verification provider of non-profit organisation CDP in order to assist in operating a global disclosure system designed to help companies and municipalities accurately assess and report their environmental credentials.

Previously known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, CPD was established to enable organisations – ranging from private civic – to quantify and reduce their environmental impacts in order to better inform policy makers, investors and purchasers on financial or purchasing decisions.