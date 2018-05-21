PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Monday, 21 May 2018

Trade unions and Accord receive a boost in Bangladesh

Written by David Styles
Underwear factory

DHAKA - The Bangladeshi government has announced a relaxation of its trade union regulatory policy, a landmark move which could translate into major progress for garment workers in the nation regarding the receipt of support and guidance in employment disputes.

In other news from the country's textile sector, the ILRF (International Labor Rights Forum) has reinforced its support for the Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety as the date of its newly-extended jurisdiction draws nearer and debate about its future continues.

