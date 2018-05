Published on Monday, 21 May 2018

Metsä Group expands with new plant and innovation arm

Tony Whitfield

ESPOO - Finnish forest industry products company, the Metsä Group, has announced steps towards expanding its portfolio of wood based products and plans to build a demonstration plant for the production of textile fibres made from pulp. The demo plant is to be integrated into the group's existing Äänekoski pulp and biorefinery site and will produce up to 500 tonnes per year of textile fibres using a new method developed by Metsä Fibre, the group has announced.