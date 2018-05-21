PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma May 2018
Published on Monday, 21 May 2018

CanopyStyle audit expels Sateri suppliers

Written by Tony Whitfield
Canopy

VANCOUVER - Environmental not-for-profits Canopy and the Rainforest Alliance, together with global viscose producer Sateri, have released the independent verification audit results of Sateri’s pulp sourcing practices, a process that uses a risk-based approach and requires verifiable evidence to evaluate viscose producers’ progress on their ‘CanopyStyle’ commitment.

As a result, two of the Shanghai-based company’s suppliers have been removed from its supply chain, as it appears they have been sourcing wood pulp (needed to make viscose which is based on cellulose) from potentially endangered or ancient forests, resulting in biodiversity loss and with implications for climate change.

