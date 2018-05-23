Published on Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Open access database to be enhanced with textiles case studies

Written by Tony Whitfield

Circle Lab, the online open access innovation platform where the circular economy is being explored and implemented, has today introduced a new product feature in the shape of what it claims to be ‘the world’s biggest circular economy database, which is openly accessible and searchable for everyone’.

The database includes textiles-related case studies on: monitoring the textile supply chain, designing products with minimal waste, and an exploration of mono-material carpets using reusable and recycled materials. A further 500 cases specific to textiles will soon be available.