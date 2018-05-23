Circle Lab, the online open access innovation platform where the circular economy is being explored and implemented, has today introduced a new product feature in the shape of what it claims to be ‘the world’s biggest circular economy database, which is openly accessible and searchable for everyone’.
The database includes textiles-related case studies on: monitoring the textile supply chain, designing products with minimal waste, and an exploration of mono-material carpets using reusable and recycled materials. A further 500 cases specific to textiles will soon be available.