Published on Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Lenzing investing €30M in new Tencel Luxe line

Written by Tony Whitfield

Details

LENZING – The Lenzing Group is investing €30 million to build a further pilot line for its Tencel Luxe filament yarn, which was first launched on the market just a few months ago. The company says the investment will significantly expand capacities and that basic engineering for construction of the new facility has already been initiated at the Lenzing site.