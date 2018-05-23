PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

May 2018
Published on Wednesday, 23 May 2018

New project aims to produce more sustainable fibres and plastics

Written by Tony Whitfield
TRENTO – Aquafil, a producer of  polyamide 6 (nylon 6), and bioengineering company Genomatica have announced the formation of ‘Project EFFECTIVE’, which is claimed to be a multi-company collaboration to produce more sustainable fibres and plastics for commercial use by using renewable feedstocks and biobased technologies. With participation from 12 companies, including brands like H&M, Carvico, Vaude and Balsan, Project EFFECTIVE is a broad industrial-driven effort to reshape entire product value chains and drive economic growth.

