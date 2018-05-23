PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

May 2018
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Outdoor group supports sustainability charter

Written by Tony Whitfield
Details

The Scandinavian Outdoor Group (SOG) has announced that it has signed up to support the European Outdoor Group (EOG) Sustainability Charter.  The charter sets out an understanding of good corporate citizenship and responsibility and articulates stages and aspirations of a journey towards best practice. 

It was unanimously agreed at the SOG’s recent annual meeting to adopt the Sustainability Charter and make pursuing the aspirations set out in the charter part of the membership criteria for the group’s 64 members.

