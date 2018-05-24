Published on Thursday, 24 May 2018

Campaigners back US decision to ban imports of forced labour Turkmenistan cotton

Written by Tony Whitfield

WASHINGTON – Human rights organisation, the Cotton Campaign, has welcomed the decision of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to issue a ‘Withhold Release Order’ (WRO), formally banning the importation of all Turkmenistan cotton or products produced in whole or in part with Turkmenistan cotton.

The decision follows two years of calls for the US Government to act on banning imports of cotton harvested using forced labour and child exploitation in Turkmenistan and the neighbouring Uzbekistan region.