Published on Tuesday, 29 May 2018

New report seeks fashion sustainability blueprint

Written by David Styles

Details

CAMBRIDGE – A new report has been published seeking to review consumer perception of the fashion industry and to assess the roles of businesses and consumers in promoting sustainability in fashion.

Sustainable Fashion Blueprint 2018 was co-authored by Diane Albouy and Olabisi Adesida and produced in collaboration with sustainable fashion marketplace, Mamoq - run by the Cambridge Centre for Social Innovation.