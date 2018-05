Published on Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Fashion start-up uses AI to increase textile lifecycles

Written by David Styles

LONDON – A UK-based technology start-up is seeking to challenge the throwaway culture of ‘fast fashion’ by utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help consumers in reusing and upcycling garments which they already own.

Save Your Wardrobe has developed an online platform which enables users to build a ‘digital wardrobe’ equipped with suggestions on how to reuse and reimagine their existing clothes rather than seeking to keep buying new ones.