Published on Wednesday, 30 May 2018

RePack pioneers postal packaging progress

Written by David Styles

HELSINKI – An innovative method of parcelling apparel purchased online has been developed by reusable packaging service, RePack. The business aims to minimise the volume of plastics and cardboard that end up in landfill as a direct result of e-retail in the fashion sector.

Its process sees single use delivery packaging replaced with a reusable alternative which can be used up to 30 times and, courtesy of vouchers for partner retailers, incentivises reuse among online consumers.