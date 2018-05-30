HONG KONG – Fashion giant Esprit has joined the Changing Markets Foundation Roadmap to promote more sustainable viscose production and says it will work with suppliers and viscose manufacturers to move to a closed loop production system by 2023-25.
The move from Esprit comes at a time when new ways to tackle challenges for the man-made cellulose textile sector are high on the agenda – resulting in a special panel on deforestation and viscose at last week's Planet Textiles sustainability summit in Vancouver.
A speal breakout session featured representatives from Lenzing, CanopyStyle, Inditex, MISTRA Future Fashion and Stand.Earth (all pictured).