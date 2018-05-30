Published on Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Esprit commits to more sustainable viscose production

Written by Stacey Dove

Details

L-R: Sigrid Barnekow, programme director, Mistra Future Fashion, Valerie Langer, strategic projects director, Stand.earth., Nicole Rycroft, CEO, Canopy, Tricia Carey, director of sustainability, Lenzing, Angela Suarez Garcia, sustainability, Inditex.

HONG KONG – Fashion giant Esprit has joined the Changing Markets Foundation Roadmap to promote more sustainable viscose production and says it will work with suppliers and viscose manufacturers to move to a closed loop production system by 2023-25.

The move from Esprit comes at a time when new ways to tackle challenges for the man-made cellulose textile sector are high on the agenda – resulting in a special panel on deforestation and viscose at last week's Planet Textiles sustainability summit in Vancouver.

A speal breakout session featured representatives from Lenzing, CanopyStyle, Inditex, MISTRA Future Fashion and Stand.Earth (all pictured).

