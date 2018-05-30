Published on Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Levi Strauss: Life as a leader

Written by David Styles

Paul Dillinger - Credit: Copenhagen Fashion Summit

COPENHAGEN - While travelling by train to meet Paul Dillinger it struck me that no matter where you are in the world, in any densely populated area there will almost certainly be one person – and often many more – wearing a pair of Levi’s.

It then occurred to me that a brand which is inseparably synonymous with a particular garment, in this case jeans, carries a heavy weight of responsibility to ensure the organisation is seen to pull its weight regarding sustainability and ethical trading.

The vice president and head of Global Product Innovation and Premium Collection Design at Levi Strauss & Co. addressed this issue along with several other topics as he spoke exclusively to Ecotextile News in Copenhagen. David Styles reports.