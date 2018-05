Published on Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Vietnam seeks to balance growth with environment safety

Written by David Styles

HANOI – Reports from Vietnam’s textile producing regions have highlighted an increased reluctance from local authorities to support new textile and dyeing facilities as concern about the impacts of subsequent pollution grows.

This limitation being imposed on the sector may have wider-reaching effects on the nation’s ability to trade on the world stage, with stipulations of some international trade deals requiring specified proportions of investment for certain areas of industry.