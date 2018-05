Published on Thursday, 31 May 2018

First year progress a real Plus for Fashion Positive

Written by David Styles

OAKLAND – Circular fashion accelerator, Fashion Positive Plus has announced an expansion of its programme along with publishing a progress report highlighting the achievements of its inaugural year in operation.

Founded as part of a Cradle to Cradle Product Innovation Institute initiative, the project seeks to facilitate the growth of fledgling circular innovators by identifying pre-competitive materials commonly used in textiles and apparel design and optimising them for circularity.