Published on Thursday, 31 May 2018

Logistik turns over new leaf with Eko-Terre hemp

Written by David Styles

Canada is the world's largest producer of hemp

QUEBEC – Eko-Terre, a newly-established division of Logistik Unicorp, is seeking to scale up its hemp production in Canada with a view to expanding both its market share and global presence.

The firm believes hemp, with its lower land and water usage than rival natural fibres, can become a market leader with sustainability becoming an ever-growing factor in the purchasing decisions made my major apparel brands.