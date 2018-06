Published on Friday, 01 June 2018

Finisterre launches microplastics campaign

ST. AGNES – British coldwater surf brand, Finisterre has launched a new ‘Microplastics’ collection which will see ten per cent of profits donated to Surfers Against Sewage.

The company which this year celebrated its fifteenth anniversary has also published a film to accompany the launch which focuses on the ever-mounting issue of microplastics in the ocean.