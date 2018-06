Published on Friday, 01 June 2018

Gender-based violence alleged in Gap, H&M supply chains

Written by David Styles

Details

Credit: Clean Clothes Campaign

AMSTERDAM – Two reports regarding the prevalence of gender-based violence in the supply chains of Gap and H&M have been published by a coalition of global trade unions and human rights organisations.

This new research highlights issues including sexual harassment, physical violence, verbal abuse and forced overtime – practices which the report authors claim are in no way isolated instances.