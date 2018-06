Published on Monday, 04 June 2018

Kenya targets ambitious cotton sector regeneration

Written by David Styles

NAIROBI – As part of a wider initiative to boost the nation’s economy, a Kenyan government official has announced that the cotton sector will be a key area of focus for growth in the coming months.

Increasing revenues from around US$35 million to US$20 billion, the introduction of biotechnologies and the creation of thousands of new jobs were among the main talking points of a statement made at a cotton stakeholder meeting in Nairobi.