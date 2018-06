Published on Monday, 04 June 2018

Cotton Campaign makes case for Uzbek labour reform

Written by David Styles

Credit: Uzbek-German Forum for Human Rights (UGF)

WASHINGTON – A delegation of representatives from Cotton Campaign have presented the findings of its research and recommendations on how to counteract forced labour in the cotton sector to Uzbek government officials.

The meeting took place in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent with a Cotton Campaign delegation which included individuals from organisations focused on human rights, labour rights, modern slavery, supply chain accountability and corruption.