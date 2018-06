Published on Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Mostafiz Uddin: The power of one

Written by David Styles

Details

Mostafiz Uddin - Credit: Copenhagen Fashion Summit

COPENHAGEN – Despite the commonly held belief that there is strength in numbers, Mostafiz Uddin is convinced that when it comes to textile certifications, regulations and compliance one is all that is required.

The managing director of Denim Expert Ltd spoke to Ecotextile News to discuss the successes, and considerable failures, of garment sector regulations – both in his native Bangladesh, and across the global supply chain. David Styles reports.