Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Gucci to balance creativity with sustainability

John Mowbray

MILAN – As part of a 10-year plan, global luxury brand Gucci has today launched a new initiative which it says can balance its creation and marketing of high-end fashion with a radical sustainability agenda. One where it aims to guarantee the traceability of 95 per cent of its raw materials.

The new ‘Gucci Equilibrium’ campaign is designed to connect people, planet and purpose that showcases stories, ideas and the science behind environmental and social impact change, bringing Gucci’s perspective on some of these critical issues.

Marco Bizzarri, Gucci President and CEO, said, “Gucci is not a company where you must leave your values at the door, but one where they are enhanced, challenged and amplified. Gucci Equilibrium is about us spreading that energy and that positive intent to everyone who loves our brand.”