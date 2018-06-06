Published on Wednesday, 06 June 2018

Report aims to demystify textile chemical challenges

Written by John Mowbray

AMSTERDAM – A new report on textile chemistry commissioned by Fashion for Good evaluates the role of potentially hazardous chemicals used in fashion supply chains and identifies five key areas where innovation could help to reduce their impact on the environment.

The report, which was put together by a venture capital fund that invests in safer products and technologies, gives a brief overview of the current problems faced by the wet processing sector, and calls for a focus on function delivered by ‘chemicals of concern’ seeking to deliver safer ways of delivering that function, rather than trying to find specific alternatives for existing chemistry.