PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma June 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 06 June 2018

Report aims to demystify textile chemical challenges

Written by John Mowbray
  • Print
Details

AMSTERDAM – A new report on textile chemistry commissioned by Fashion for Good evaluates the role of potentially hazardous chemicals used in fashion supply chains and identifies five key areas where innovation could help to reduce their impact on the environment.

The report, which was put together by a venture capital fund that invests in safer products and technologies, gives a brief overview of the current problems faced by the wet processing sector, and calls for a focus on function delivered by ‘chemicals of concern’ seeking to deliver safer ways of delivering that function, rather than trying to find specific alternatives for existing chemistry.

Have you also seen?
Dyes test 1
DyStar June 2018

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc June 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek