Published on Wednesday, 06 June 2018

US retailer publishes latest apparel reuse report

Written by David Styles

BELLEVUE – US apparel retailer, Savers has published the second edition of its annual State of Reuse Report to examine potential solutions to the mounting problem of textile waste which is beginning to be quantified in scientific research.

Figures cited by the firm claim that across the globe consumes now purchase more than 80 billion pieces of new clothing each year, with an increasing amount ending up in landfill.