Published on Thursday, 07 June 2018

The North Face joins recommerce revolution

Written by David Styles

Details

ALAMEDA – VF-owned outdoor apparel brand, The North Face has launched an online recommerce platform to sell its pre-owned apparel which has been washed, repaired and quality checked.

The launch of The North Face Renewed has been described as a “big day for The North Face and VF” by director of sustainable business value, Barruch Ben Zekry, as the company joins outdoor clothing heavyweights such as Patagonia in refurbishing and reselling its products as a way of extending the lifecycle of garments.