Published on Thursday, 07 June 2018

Messe Frankfurt’s Berlin fashion shows get Neonyt rebrand

Written by David Styles

Neonyt will officially launch in January 2019

BERLIN – Messe Frankfurt’s Greenshowroom and the Ethical Fashion Show Berlin are to merge, forming a single Neonyt event. The rebrand signals a change of management and new direction for the German sustainable fashion shows.

At next month’s Berlin Fashion Week, the trade fairs will take place under their existing titles but, following the end of the fair and for the 2019 winter edition, Neonyt will begin – a move which organisers hope will form Europe's leading future fashion hub.